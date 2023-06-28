The two-way crash involved an orange KTM off-road bike and a push bike near Maesglas Avenue at around 3.45pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 27.

The Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene along with Gwent Police officers.

The rider of the push bike, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area on Tuesday (27/06/2023).

“The Dafen-based crew travelled by air and arrived at the scene at 4.27pm. Our involvement concluded at 6pm."

It is not believed that the 14-year-old's injuries are life threatening.

The rider of the off-road bike reportedly left the scene.

Enquries into the incident are ongoing and Gwent Police is asking anyone with information to call them on 101 or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300213471.