And she is all set to do it again this year and hopes by sharing her story other people will be inspired to take on the challenge.

Following a terminal cancer diagnosis in April 2020, Ms Moore underwent an emergency operation to remove two tumours from her colon and she now lives with a stoma.

She took part in Swim15 because she wanted to raise vital funds, spread awareness, and inspire others to not let their stomas hold them back.

Ms Moore will be taking part in the challenge again this year and aims to get in the water 15 times throughout August, including a sea swim on her body board.

Sharon Moore during treatment for bowel cancer

This will fit in with her busy schedule as she has just gone back to full time work after three years off since her diagnosis.

Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK, and it is the fourth most common cancer in Wales.

Bowel Cancer UK’s Swim15 fundraising event takes place in August and asks people to get sponsored to complete their own swimming challenge that incorporates the number 15. Whether it’s 15 laps a day, swim for 15 days or rack up 15km throughout the month, each fundraiser can set their own goals that suits their fitness.

The funds raised will help stop people dying of bowel cancer by raising awareness of the disease, and funding vital services and lifesaving research.

Ms Moore, aged 47, said: “After my operation I underwent a year of chemotherapy as I had 15 lesions which had spread to both my lungs.

Sharon and her husband Phil (left) and her son Lewis (right)

"Despite my prognosis being poor and having received palliative care, I responded well to treatment and my lesions shrunk. I remained stable and wanted to find a way to be more active.

"I had many thoughts about swimming, but I put it off as I didn’t have the confidence to take the plunge.

“In May 2022 I received the most amazing news, I had a clear scan with no evidence of disease. All the lesions had disappeared.

"My oncologist said it was either a miracle or the lesions were covid related. I felt amazing and had a new lease of life.

"At the same time, I felt guilty as I knew so many people were still being diagnosed, battling, or losing their fight with cancer.

Sharon Moore taking part in Swim15

“When I saw the adverts for Swim15 I knew it was the right way for me to spread awareness, raise funds and get myself back in the pool. I felt like I was helping others while Swim15 was helping me.

"I loved every second of it and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported and sponsored me. Their generosity is invaluable to such a worthy cause.

“I would urge anyone who is thinking of swimming with a colostomy but is too afraid of how they will look or is put off by stoma complications, to take the plunge.

"Taking part in Swim15 is a great way to support a vital charity, help spread awareness and have the best fun!

I continue to feel so proud and grateful for where I am now, but none of this would have been possible without the amazing support of Bowel Cancer UK, my family and close friends.”

Sharon Moore

Luke Squires, director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sharon for taking part in Swim15, and really inspired by her for speaking so openly about her diagnosis and treatment.

"More than 2,500 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in Wales, but it’s treatable and curable if diagnosed early. The money raised by our Swim15 challenge will help us make more people aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease, provide expert information and support to patients and their families, fund vital research, and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.”

You can sign up to the challenge at bowelcanceruk.org.uk/Swim15