Three years ago, she was shoved into a cage and stacked up to be sold at one of the most notorious meat markets of China.

Here, thousands of dogs are forced to live in the most horrific conditions as they wait to be slaughtered for the human table with certain breeds being highly favoured as a result of the way in which their meat resembles chicken, duck and pork.

And poor little Lilibet was one of them.

Fortunately, in August 2020, she was rescued by ‘Wills and Connies’, the charity dedicated to rescuing dogs from the Chinese meat trade industry.

But she then spent 18 months being transported around Europe until she could finally be introduced to her new owners, Michelle and Chris Taylor, at their home in Haverfordwest.

“What these poor little dogs have to go through in the Chinese meat market is beyond comprehension,” Michelle told the Western Telegraph.

“They’re stacked up in cages, one on top of the other, and a lot of them have been stolen from their loving homes and sold on for just pennies.”

Very soon after ‘Wills and Connies’ reached the meat market where little Lilibet was being kept, the covid pandemic meant that she was unable to leave China for several months.

She was eventually flown to Moscow to begin her journey through Europe, but once again she hit a problem when the war broke out in Ukraine forcing her to remain in Kiev.

Lilibet was then thrown into the back of a car and driven across Europe to Buckinghamshire, where she was met by Michelle Taylor in February, 2022.

And from the moment Michelle clasped eyes on Lilibet, she knew that this was one very special little lady.

“When I first saw her she didn’t look anything like a poodle as she had chronic ear infections, abscesses between her toes, her skin was stained yellow with urine, she was covered in dried faeces and she had a dreadful skin condition.

Poor little Lilibet, on her arrival in the UK (Image: Michelle Taylor)

“As she sat next to me in the car on our drive home to Pembrokeshire, I realised that she really is the loveliest, loveliest dog imaginable.

"I was close to tears with all the emotion of meeting her, but she kept putting her head on my lap, as if she was trying to comfort me.

“The minute she got into our house, we knew that she felt this was now her home. She was so friendly to eachone of us, and that includes Duke, our Bedlington terrier."

Michelle believes that Lilibet came from a caring home in China, despite ending up in the meat market.

“Because of her lovely nature, it’s possible that she had either been stolen or was handed over as a result of her owners becoming ill or possibly dying.

“She’s exceptionally good with people, but sometimes becomes anxious when she sees a darkly dressed male or somebody wearing a high-viz jacket.”

Lilibet (Image: Michelle Taylor)

Now, as a result of her beautiful and caring nature, Lilibet is being trained as a therapy dog with Ceriad, when she will carry out visits to schools, hospitals and therapy centres.

“Because Lilibet is giving us so much joy and love each and every moment of the day, we just wanted other people to be able to benefit from her as well,” added Michelle.

“She really is the most special little dog we could ever have imagined.”