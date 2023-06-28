Andrew Southwood has been found guilty of the murder of sex offender Carl Ball after a “ferocious attack” outside his flat in the Duffryn area of Newport.

The 39-year-old had denied murder and manslaughter but was convicted unanimously of murder following a trial at the city’s crown court.

Southwood, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, will be sentenced on July 20 and was remanded in custody.

Judge Mr Justice Martin Griffiths said: “The only sentence is imprisonment for life.”

Mr Ball was a 51-year-old convicted rapist and paedophile who died just before 8.30pm on the evening of Friday, August 19, 2022, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Mark Cotter KC told them: “He had led a troubled life. He was a class A drug user as well as being a heavy drinker.

“In December of 2001 he was convicted of the rape of an adult female and the sexual abuse of a child.

“He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He served that sentence and was released back into the community.

“At the time of the events we are considering, he was living in a flat at Heron Way on the Duffryn estate in Newport.”

He had been trying to move back to his native city of Plymouth shortly before his death.

The jury heard Mr Ball had been the victim of repeated violence in the last weeks of his life and was assaulted on the day of his murder.

He had been attacked at around 3.30pm that afternoon in Newport by Otis Jeffries who punched him in the face from behind outside a newsagent.

The prosecution said it aimed to prove its case through mobile phone and DNA evidence.

Mr Cotter said: “The prosecution case is that when those sources of evidence are combined, they establish that Andrew Southwood was the man who murdered Carl Ball.

“We may never know for sure why he did it and we may never know for sure whether others participated in the attack.

“However, the prosecution case is that Andrew Southwood wielded that plank of wood.

"The prosecution cannot say whether the fatal attack was motivated by knowledge of Carl Ball's criminal past.”

Southwood claimed in his defence he had nothing to do with the victim’s death and claimed he saw two masked men beat him up just before he died.

The court heard there was a background of “bad blood” and that Southwood was the boyfriend of Mr Ball’s sister Katy Ball.

“There is some evidence of bad blood between Andrew Southwood and members of the Ball family,” Mr Cotter said.

“A few weeks before the death of Carl Ball, there was a funeral for Carl Ball’s brother Gareth.

“There was a disturbance of some kind at that funeral.

“And although there are no independent accounts of what took place, it seems the defendant, Andrew Southwood, was struck with something, possibly a glass, which resulted in him suffering a cut to his head.”