Amanda Challis, 55, was “recruited” by her son Jamie Challis to throw tennis balls stuffed with cannabis over the wall of Portland Prison in Dorset.

They were both caught red-handed after she was spotted acting suspiciously outside and when officers later found a mobile phone in his cell.

Jamie Challis, 25, had been serving a five-year prison sentence at the time in 2020 for wounding with intent after stabbing a friend following an argument over £10.

He went on to commit a catalogue of serious crimes when he was then released on licence.

Amanda Challis

The defendant, from Newport, was part of a masked gang who terrorised a family at knifepoint during a terrifying burglary in Bridgend in January 2022.

A few months later in May he left Nicole Skinner with life-changing injuries after he befriended her and others at a pub in Caerleon.

He had volunteered to drive her car home after telling her he was sober and hadn’t been drinking.

Challis crashed the vehicle when he lost control on a bend while “showing off” as he sped along Newport’s Christchurch Road at 70mph in a 30mph zone.

He collided with another car before he smashed into a wall.

Jamie Challis

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Miss Skinner spent two months in hospital with a fractured skull while a fellow passenger was thrown out of the car and found in a pool of blood.

The defendant’s next crimes were committed at the end of December 2022 when he used a Range Rover Evoque to ram three vehicles in Newport’s Wye Crescent.

Mr Cobbe said it was suspected that Challis did so because of a grudge he held against the victims.

He caused several thousand pounds worth of damage.

A few days later on January 2, police raided a property in Newport’s Merchant Court where they found Challis in bed with a woman.

They also discovered that the defendant had cocaine worth nearly £10,000 as well as £4,515 cash.

Jamie Challis, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport admitted aggravated burglary with a knife, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.

Amanda Challis, from Tredegar, formerly of Llanedeyrn, Cardiff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.

Jamie Challis was jailed for nearly 20 years and Amanda Challis locked up for 12 months.

Judge Paul Hobson told the son: “In my judgement, you clearly are a dangerous offender.

“You have a previous conviction for inflicting serious injury with a knife.

“When you were on licence you committed a very serious offence whilst using a knife to make terrifying threats.

“You’re showing through a catalogue of offending an inability to stop committing serious offences."

Judge Hobson said to his mother: “Your conduct has shown a complete disregard for the law.”