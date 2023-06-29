A MOTHER and her “dangerous offender” son are both behind bars after they tried to smuggle drugs into the prison where he was being held.
Amanda Challis, 55, was “recruited” by her son Jamie Challis to throw tennis balls stuffed with cannabis over the wall of Portland Prison in Dorset.
They were both caught red-handed after she was spotted acting suspiciously outside and when officers later found a mobile phone in his cell.
Jamie Challis, 25, had been serving a five-year prison sentence at the time in 2020 for wounding with intent after stabbing a friend following an argument over £10.
He went on to commit a catalogue of serious crimes when he was then released on licence.
Amanda Challis
The defendant, from Newport, was part of a masked gang who terrorised a family at knifepoint during a terrifying burglary in Bridgend in January 2022.
A few months later in May he left Nicole Skinner with life-changing injuries after he befriended her and others at a pub in Caerleon.
He had volunteered to drive her car home after telling her he was sober and hadn’t been drinking.
Challis crashed the vehicle when he lost control on a bend while “showing off” as he sped along Newport’s Christchurch Road at 70mph in a 30mph zone.
He collided with another car before he smashed into a wall.
Jamie Challis
Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Miss Skinner spent two months in hospital with a fractured skull while a fellow passenger was thrown out of the car and found in a pool of blood.
The defendant’s next crimes were committed at the end of December 2022 when he used a Range Rover Evoque to ram three vehicles in Newport’s Wye Crescent.
Mr Cobbe said it was suspected that Challis did so because of a grudge he held against the victims.
He caused several thousand pounds worth of damage.
A few days later on January 2, police raided a property in Newport’s Merchant Court where they found Challis in bed with a woman.
They also discovered that the defendant had cocaine worth nearly £10,000 as well as £4,515 cash.
Jamie Challis, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport admitted aggravated burglary with a knife, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.
Amanda Challis, from Tredegar, formerly of Llanedeyrn, Cardiff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.
Jamie Challis was jailed for nearly 20 years and Amanda Challis locked up for 12 months.
Judge Paul Hobson told the son: “In my judgement, you clearly are a dangerous offender.
“You have a previous conviction for inflicting serious injury with a knife.
“When you were on licence you committed a very serious offence whilst using a knife to make terrifying threats.
“You’re showing through a catalogue of offending an inability to stop committing serious offences."
Judge Hobson said to his mother: “Your conduct has shown a complete disregard for the law.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here