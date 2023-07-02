Boobaloo Boutique is aiming to open their doors to at Cwmbran Centre on Saturday, July 8.

The boutique has moved from its home of seven years in Risca due to the ‘intense decline in footfall’ and the business "not generating enough income to make it viable."

Boobaloo Boutique's old location in Risca (Image: Google Maps)

The 1242sq ft Cwmbran store will sell clothes from sizes 8-24 and is looking to employ two additional staff adding to the four existing members of staff.

Owner Jacquelyn Morrell said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing Boobaloo Boutique, our 11-year-old established family-run business, to Cwmbran Centre.

“It is something we've been wanting to do for years, and we feel the business is now ready to expand. After trading in Risca for nearly seven years, relocating to a larger retail area was a bold move for us, but we are welcoming the next chapter.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our existing customers to our new home, as well as meeting new ones,” added Jacquelyn.

“We’ll be updating our Facebook and Instagram accounts to let people know about our grand opening.”

Ms Morell has signed a five-year lease with LCP, the national commercial property and investment company that owns and manages the centre.

Where the boutique in Cwmbran will be located (Image: LCP)

The boutique who has a second store in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire will also launch a loyalty card for customers who shop at Cwmbran Centre.

Last year the Cwmbran Centre enjoyed a bumper year achieving a record footfall of almost 20 million visits in 2022.

Alex Williams, asset manager of LCP, part of M Core, said: “We can’t think of a better place for Boobaloo Boutique to open than the thriving Cwmbran Centre. We’re seeing record footfall, with almost 20 million visits in 2022, and our list of tenants grows every month – it’s a great retail destination, where you can get everything you need in a single location.

“We wish Jacquelyn all the best as she starts a new chapter in her retail career.”