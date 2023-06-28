The Boundary Commission for Wales has revealed the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries for Wales, which will take effect at the next General Election.

The biggest change for Gwent is that the constituency of Islwyn has been scrapped, with the majority of it merged into Newport West, while the remainder has become part of Caerphilly, and a renamed constituency of Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney.

Meanwhile, Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas, Pillgwenlly, and Shaftsbury – previously part of Newport West – have become part of Newport East, while some of the easternmost parts of Newport East – including Caldicot and Rogiet – have become part of Monmouth.

Both wards of both Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon, previously in Monmouth, have become part of Torfaen.

Parts of Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney have also become part of the new Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency.

Previous plans included merging Newport West and Caerphilly – however the commission said it had received opposition to these proposals, and instead merged the majority of Islwyn with Newport West. This includes Cefn Fforest, while Ynysddu will instead become part of Caerphilly.

A date has not been set for the next General Election, although it must be held by January 28, 2025.

The plans will not impact Welsh Parliament constituencies, which will remain unchanged.

The commission’s secretary Shereen Williams said: “It is our firm belief that these recommendations represent the best way to create 32 constituencies in Wales (...), including taking account of geography and local ties.

“Though managing a significant reduction in the number of constituencies is never an easy task for a Boundary Commission, it has been made significantly easier thanks to the number and quality of representations we have received from the public, from Members of Parliament, from political parties, and from Principal Councils across Wales.

“The commission would like to put on record its thanks to everyone who took part in the Review and strengthened the recommendations.”

What are the six new Parliamentary constituencies for Gwent?





Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Aberbargoed (previously in Islwyn);

Abertillery;

Badminton;

Bargoed (previously in Caerphilly);

Beaufort;

Blaina;

Brynmawr;

Cwm;

Cwmtillery;

Darren Valley (previously in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney);

Ebbw Vale North;

Ebbw Vale South;

Georgetown;

Gilfach (previously in Caerphilly);

Llanhilleth;

Moriah (previously in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney);

Natyglo;

New Tredegar (previously in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney);

Pontlottyn (previously in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney);

Rassau;

Sirhowy;

Six Bells;

Tredegar Central and West;

Twyn Carno (previously in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney).

Caerphilly

Aber Valley;

Bedwas,

Trethomas and Machen;

Hengoed;

Llanbradach;

Maesycwmmer (previously in Islwyn);

Morgan Jones;

Nelson;

Penham (previously in Islwyn);

Penyrheol;

Pontllanfraith (previously in Islwyn);

St Cattwg;

St James;

St Martins;

Ynysddu (previously in Islwyn);

Ystrad Mynach.

Newport West

Abercarn (previously in Islwyn);

Allt-yr-yn;

Argoed (previously in Islwyn);

Blackwood (previously in Islwyn);

Cefn Fforest (previously in Islwyn);

Crosskeys (previously in Islwyn);

Crumlin (previously in Islwyn);

Gaer;

Graig;

Marshfield;

Newbridge (previously in Islwyn);

Penmaen (previously in Islwyn);

Risca East (previously in Islwyn);

Risca West (previously in Islwyn);

Rogerstone;

Tredegar Park.

Newport East

Alway;

Beechwood;

Bettws (previously in Newport West);

Caerleon (previously in Newport West);

Langstone;

Liswerry;

Llanwern;

Malpas (previously in Newport West);

Pillgwenlly (previously in Newport West);

Ringland;

Shaftsbury (previously in Newport West);

St Julians;

Stow Hill (previously in Newport West);

Victoria.

Monmouth

Caerwent;

Caldicot Castle (previously in Newport East);

Cantref;

Castle;

Croesonen;

Crucorney;

Dewstow (previously in Newport East);

Devauden;

Dixton with Osbaston;

Drybridge;

Goetre Fawr;

Green Lane (previously in Newport East);

Grofield;

Lansdown;

Larkfield;

Llanbradoc;

Llanelly Hill;

Llanfoist Fawr;

Llangybi Fawr;

Llanover;

Llantilio Crossenny;

Llanwenarth Ultra;

Mardy;

Mill (previously in Newport East);

Mitchel Troy;

Overmonnow;

Portskewett;

Priory;

Raglan;

Rogiet (previously in Newport East);

Severn (previously in Newport East);

Shirenewton;

St Arvans;

St Christopher’s;

St Kingsmark;

St Mary’s;

The Elms (previously in Newport East);

Thornwell;

Trellech United;

Usk;

West End (previously in Newport East);

Wyesham.

Torfaen