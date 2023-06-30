Anna Przybylska, 45, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in March, and had surgery to remove two cancerous areas from her breast in May. It was then that she found out she had tested positive for HER 2-positive breast cancer - a form of the disease where regrowth of cancer cells is more aggressive. As a result, she needs further treatment to make sure her cancer doesn't come back.

“I found out I had breast cancer after my son accidentally hit my left breast, said Ms Przybylska. "After feeling pain I went to my GP who discovered a lump in my right breast.

“I had no pain or didn’t feel a lump before this, so I was sent for further tests which was discovered that I had breast cancer.

Anna Przybylska (left) and daughter Lilly (Image: Anna Przybylska)

“Not only did I have cancer, but I found out that it may return in the future as I tested positive for HER2+. To prevent it coming back I will need six months of chemotherapy and after that radiotherapy.”

Thankfully, Ms Przybylska - mum of Lilly, 12, and Luca, eight - is currently cancer-free after it was found the disease hasn't spread to other parts of her body.

But she will still need 12 sessions of chemotherapy once a week for 12 weeks, along with injections every three weeks for the next year - as well as having to take tablets for the next 10 years to prevent the cancer returning.

Since receiving the news, the mum-of-two is now living with a positive outlook on life as her treatment begins next month.

She added: “I felt dreadful, and it was a complete shell shock. I cannot think ahead or make future plans. I wake up in the morning and think 'I am still here and I am going to get through the day'.

Anna faces 12 weeks of chemotherapy (Image: Pixabay)

“But now the cancer has gone, there is a risk it may still return because of the HER2+ if I don’t have the treatment.

“I am going to be fairly poorly after the treatment and I probably won’t be able to work.”

Ms Przybylska told the Argus she plans to make the most of everyday with her children enjoying fun activities.

“You must be happy and positive, and I am up for anything now," she said. "Every day the kids want to do something fun and I say yes as you never know how long you have.

“Before I found out the diagnosis, I had bought Harry Styles tickets for me and my daughter - if I knew at the time I wouldn’t have bought the tickets

“But then I thought this was perfect - the concert was in Cardiff last week on my daughter’s 12th birthday and it was lovely as it was our special one day out.”

Ms Przybylska now advises woman to check their breasts regular and go to the GP if anything doesn’t feel right and is now planning to shave her hair in a fundraiser next week.