The Bank Post Office and coffee shop in Newbridge alerted customers of the news on Facebook.

The coffee shop put the closure down to the economic climate and high bills which meant the bistro was no ‘financially viable.’

Husband and wife Ian and Claire Rosser converted the former Lloyds bank to an all-in-one coffee shop and post office in 2018.

The Bank Newbridge’s Facebook post said: “We are really sorry to inform you that we have had to take the difficult decision to close the coffee shop from this Sunday, July 2.

“Unfortunately, the economic climate with high bills and a drop in disposable incomes has meant it is no longer financially viable to open.

Outside The Bank Post Office and coffee shop in Newbridge (Image: Google maps)

“Can we take this opportunity to thank our wonderful staff for all their effort, hard work and smiles, it’s been an extended family for us and I’m sure that will continue into the future.

“To all our customers we deeply apologise for having to take this action, thank you for being there along our journey, we've made so many new friends along the way.

“The Post Office will continue for the next few weeks however that will have to close as well - we have asked can we get a banking hub located in the town, if that is possible then there’s a good chance the Post Office will be able to remain as well (although it may have to be located next door) we will notify you in advance if that does happen.

“Private parties and events that people have booked for will go ahead as planned. Thank you again, Claire and Ian.”

The coffee shop has said they are “totally overwhelmed” with the messages of support they have received, the Bistro has received over 300 messages from sad customers who wished the owners well.

In response to the post John Evans said it is “heartbreaking to see hardworking people suffering like this.”

Whilst Suzanne Elizabeth said: “Aww I am genuinely gutted to hear this. What a wonderful place with a great atmosphere, always over and above.

“We have had many fantastic buffets from you guys for school and other events. You will be so missed in the community.”