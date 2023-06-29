The Gatehouse, which was located in Castle Court Shopping Centre, only expanded the upstairs section last year.

A note has been left in the Gatehouse’s window alerting customers of their closure.

The note left in the window said: “To my loyal and lovely customers. I am so sorry we have had to close, but the current climate has made it impossible to carry on – Team Gatehouse.”

The closure means Caerphilly Borough is to lose two café/ bars as the The Bank Post Office and coffee shop in Newbridge also announced their sad closure.

The coffee shop put the closure down to the economic climate and high bills which meant the bistro was no ‘financially viable.’

The Gatehouse was contacted for a comment.