It comes as the UK is still facing a heatwave seeing high temperatures and many people are out and about soaking in the sun.

But at times when you might forget to use suncream and get a little burnt, you should use aftersun to help heal the sunburn.

Brits told to not use Vaseline on sunburn

For some that might include Vaseline, however, now a dermatologist is urging Brits to avoid using the product for sunburn.

With warnings that the medicine could make the burn feel a lot more painful than it is and hotter too, according to The Mirror.

Brits are being told not use Vaseline on sunburn. (Image: Getty Images)

As the British Skin Foundation shares that you should never put Vaseline on sunburn as it doesn’t moisturise the skin but in fact makes a barrier between skin and air.

The barrier means that it will stop you from releasing any heat and won’t be able to sweat, seeing your skin to become itchier and warmer.

How to heal sunburn

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends the following advice:

Cool your skin down

You should act fast to cool the sunburn down as your very first step. Cool your skin using a cold compress - you can use ice to make ice water for a cold compress but don’t apply ice directly to the burnt skin.

Alternatively, you can take a cool shower or bath, but not for too long as this can be quite drying. You should also avoid harsh soaps, which might irritate your skin even more.

Moisturise

While your skin is damp, moisturise using a gentle moisturising lotion - but make sure it’s not petroleum or oil-based, as this can trap in the heat and make your burn worse.

Continue to moisturise to keep burned or peeling skin hydrated over the next few days.

Sun cream should always be used when in the sun. (Image: Getty Images)

Reduce inflammation

To tackle pain or inflammation, you should take a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), such as ibuprofen.

You can also use an over-the-counter one per cent cortisone cream as directed for a few days to help with the redness and swelling. Aloe vera can also help to soothe mild burns.

Stay hydrated

Burns draw fluids to the skin’s surface, and away from the rest of the body, meaning you can become dehydrated. It’s important to stay hydrated whilst your skin heals by drinking extra liquids, such as water and sports drinks that help replenish electrolytes.

Keep out of the sun

You should take extra care not to expose sunburned skin to sunlight until the skin has fully healed.

Avoid all sunlight, including through windows, and cover up the affected area until the skin has healed.