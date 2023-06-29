Taking place at Windsor Castle, Garraway was joined by her family including her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter of ITV's Good Morning Britain was awarded the MBE following her services in broadcasting, journalism and charity work.

Speaking of receiving the award, Kate told ITV News that she didn't feel like she deserved it: "It's an incredible thing because I definitely don't feel I deserve it but it is something very special."

Kate Garraway receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Derek watched nearby from a wheelchair as he smiled whilst his wife was awarded the honour.

Kate Garraway was made an MBE at Windsor Castle. (Image: PA)

In March 2020, Derek fell seriously ill with Covid-19 and was placed in a coma for some time, leaving him left with damage to his organs.

The GMB presenter has made two documentaries sharing her family's life as they help Derek follow the effects of the coronavirus.

Garraway also wrote two books, The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism that discuss the family.

Speaking to ITV News, Garraway said: "I was in the New Year's honours list at the beginning of 2022 and obviously with Covid and the backlog, and we had various things going on with us too.

"Derek's been doing so much better but then we have had a bit of a drama over the last ten days, and I thought 'oh gosh', but he is here, and it is amazing.

"Everybody inside has been amazing.

"It would've felt wrong to do it without him. It's amazing that it's all come together."