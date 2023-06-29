Juniad Khan, 32 and Calum Mason, 24, both from Cardiff, have been sent to prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The men were arrested by detectives from Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for South Wales, following an intelligence-led operation in August 2022, when a combined total of 27 kilograms of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of £2.7 million. A total of 2.7 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of £27,560 was also seized from Mason’s home address.

As a result of messages recovered from the examination of a mobile phone seized from Khan, sent and received using an encrypted app, evidence was obtained of a conspiracy to supply cocaine between May and August 2022, involving a further 47 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of £4.7 million.

Juniad Khan jailed (Image: Tarian)

Both men entered guilty pleas and, at Cardiff Crown Court this week, Khan was sent to prison for 14 years and Mason for 12.

Calum Mason, sent down (Image: Tarian)

£2.7million of drugs were seized (Image: Tarian)

Detective Inspector Sion Parker said there would be no stop in the police’s relentless pursuit to smash drug crime.

DI Parker said: “The success of this operation, which has taken an estimated £7.4 million of drugs from the streets, demonstrates our relentless pursuit Organised Crime Groups whose activities afflict our communities and, in particular, those most vulnerable.

“Illegal drugs bring misery and harm to our communities and have no place in society. We will continue to work together with other police forces and partner agencies to bring to justice those whose criminal activities blight the lives of neighbourhoods in south Wales.

“I hope that this sentence serves as a message that we are committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, and we will do all we can to remove drugs from the streets.”

Anyone who has information about the supply of drugs in the community should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. In an emergency call 999.