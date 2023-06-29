Robert Maciejak, 34, was expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to the driving offence that happened in Brecon on April 20, 2021.

Maciejak was ordered by a judge to return to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, June 28, when he appeared at an earlier hearing on June 7 without a barrister or solicitor.

He was told that a custodial sentence was possible and that he needed a legal representative to "act as a bit of balance where the prosecution will draw attention to aggravating factors".

After failing to appear in court on time, Recorder David Elias KC issued a warrant for Robert Maciejak, of Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, to appear in the crown court on Friday, June 30.