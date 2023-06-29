In a statement issued via Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli Cariad Hall’s family said that they ‘will always remember her beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her’.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl, Mabli,” said her parents, Rob and Gwen Hall.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings, and brought us so much joy in her short life.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her’.

Mabli died in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25), after being airlifted to Bristol Children’s Hospital following a collision involving a car outside the A&E department at Withbush Hospital on Wednesday, June 21.

Rob and Gwen Hall also paid tribute to everyone who has offered support to the family throughout this painful time.

“We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital," they said.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

Mabli Cariad Hall (Image: Family Photo)