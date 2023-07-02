If you've ever wondered if there is anything your missing out on, or you're just looking for ideas of things to do, look no further.

We asked Chat GPT to come up with a bucket list of things to do and see in Newport and this is what it said.

The 15 bucket list experiences in Newport according to Chat GPT

Newport Castle

Newport Castle dates back to the 14th century according to Chat GPT (Image: Newsquest)

As part of the bucket list, Chat GPT suggested discovering the historic ruins of Newport Castle, a 14th-century fortress located on the banks of the River Usk.

Tredegar House

Explore the grandeur of Tredegar House, a stunning 17th-century mansion surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland.

Newport Transporter Bridge

You can enjoy panoramic views of the River Usk from the Newport Transporter Bridge. (Image: Getty Images)

Take a walk aross the iconic Newport Transporter Bridge, an engineering marvel, and enjoy panoramic views of the city and the River Usk.

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Step back in time by exploring the remains of a Roman fortress and bathing complex, offering insights into Newport's rich history.

National Roman Legion Museum

Learn more about the Roman occupation of Wales and see artifacts from the Roman era at this fascinating museum in Caerleon.

Belle Vue Park

Relax and enjoy a peaceful stroll or a picnic in the picturesque Belle Vue Park, known for its beautiful gardens, ornamental ponds, and Victorian architecture.

Riverfront Theatre

Experience a variety of cultural performances, including theatre, dance, music, and comedy, at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

Newport Wetlands Reserve

🔊 *SOUND ON*



Stop and listen to the beautiful birdsong at the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve.



Iolo's Borderlands

Watch now @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/BpMkC0b0uE pic.twitter.com/FF8Kcldo9U — BBC Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BBCWales) April 4, 2023

Explore the diverse ecosystems of the Newport Wetlands Reserve, home to an array of wildlife, including rare bird species.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Immerse yourself in the local heritage and art scene by visiting the Newport Museum and Art Gallery, featuring exhibitions on the city's history, art, and culture.

Newport Food Festival

What’s been your highlight of the festival so far?



Beth yw uchafbwynt yr ŵyl i chi hyd yn hyn? pic.twitter.com/4SF7QqYrVq — NewportFood Festival (@NewportFoodFest) October 8, 2022

Indulge in a gastronomic experience at the annual Newport Food Festival, where you can sample local delicacies and enjoy culinary demonstrations.

The Newport Food Festival is usually held in October.

Wye Valley

You can partake in a range of activities in the Wye Valley including hiking and canoeing. (Image: PA)

Explore the stunning natural beauty of the nearby Wye Valley, offering opportunities for hiking, canoeing, and scenic drives.

Transporter Bridge Visitor Centre

Learn about the history and engineering behind the iconic Newport Transporter Bridge at the visitor centre located on the east side of the bridge.

The Big Splash Festival

Join the vibrant celebration of street theatre, music, and art during the annual Big Splash Festival held in Newport city centre.

The Big Splash Festival is usually held in July.

Newport Market

Browse the stalls of Newport Market, offering a range of goods, including fresh produce, local crafts, and unique finds.

Newport Wetlands Coastal Path

Take in the scenic views of the estuary and coastal landscapes while walking along the Newport Wetlands Coastal Path.