More than 300,000 customers are yet to renew as the July 31 deadline approaches.

HMRC sent renewal packs to 1.5 million customers over the last month, and are warning those who have not responded to “act now”.

Customers need to confirm their circumstances for the current tax year in order to continue receiving payments.

By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit (Image: HMRC)

Circumstances that could affect tax credits payments include changes to living arrangements, childcare, working hours or a change in income.

The quickest and easiest way for customers to renew their tax credits is digitally via GOV.UK or the HMRC app.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director-General for Customer Services, said: “Please act now to meet the 31 July deadline for renewing your tax credits or your payments could stop.

“There is no need to call us, it is quick and easy to renew via GOV.UK or the HMRC app. For details on how to renew, search ‘manage my tax credits’ on GOV.UK.”

Help and support is available on GOV.UK for customers renewing claims and HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.

Criminals do use tax credits renewals and other deadlines in scams to attempt to trick people into sharing their banking or other personal details. Typical scam examples include emails or texts claiming an individual’s details aren’t up to date and that they risk losing out on payments that are due to them.

If a phone call, text or email is unexpected, do not give out private information or reply, and do not download attachments or click on links.

HMRC is also warning people not to share their login details with anyone else. Visit GOV.UK for more information on how to report a scam or suspicious activity.

By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit. Customers who receive tax credits will receive a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) telling them when to claim Universal Credit.

It is important that customers claim by the deadline in the letter to continue receiving financial support as their tax credits will end even if they decide not to claim Universal Credit.

The government is offering Help for Households. Check GOV.UK to find out what cost of living support individuals could be eligible for.