THIS PONTYPOOL property has plenty of potential - but needs modernisation (and a better colour scheme in the bathroom).

This three-bedroom home, on Manor Road in Abersychan, is currently being marketed by Angelwoods, Pontypool and is listed on Rightmove asking for offers in the region of £129,950.

South Wales Argus: Stairs lead to the front of the property

It is an end terrace property with a hallway, lounge, dining room, and kitchen based on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

People enter the property through steps which lead into the entrance hall which includes a staircase and a glass door to the dining room.

South Wales Argus: The entrance hall leads to the dining room

Currently the dining room boasts a real flame effect gas fire with dark wood surround and inset supply units.

South Wales Argus: Real flame effect gas fire with dark wood surround and inset supply units

It has a carpet which may not be to everyone's taste but could easily be replaced.

The dining room has double sliding glass doors leading to the lounge which has a real flame effect electric fire with tiled surrounding.

South Wales Argus: Real flame effect electric fire with tiled fire surround

The lounge has a fairly dark carpet which - in my opinion - makes the room look smaller. A lighter shade of flooring could help maximise the space.

South Wales Argus: The lounge could use new flooring

Towards the back of the property is the kitchen; it has base and wall units with a work surface over but could use a refit or some modernisation.

The kitchen has space for a cooker and fridge/freezer along with plumbing for a washing machine, plus a door to the back garden.

South Wales Argus: The kitchen leads to the back garden

Upstairs is the landing which has doors to the three bedrooms and the bathroom.

The bathroom isn’t likely to make anyone green with envy (although if it did they might match the bathtub and sink) at the moment.

South Wales Argus: Interesting colour scheme in the bathroom

But, it's reasonably sized and could easily fit a more modern (perhaps not green) three-piece suite which could include a bathtub.

For those wanting more options there's the potential to include a shower over the tub - or to replace the bath with a shower cubicle.

One of the three bedrooms benefits from built in wardrobe space with Louvre fronted doors. This bedroom also includes an airing cupboard which houses the hot water tank. 

South Wales Argus: One of the three bedrooms

This house also has a courtyard (back) garden including a storage shed. Check out the full listing here: https://rb.gy/hsn6y