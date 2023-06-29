Leigh Lawrence was besotted with a woman he met while they were employed at a Newport factory, the city’s crown court heard.

The 41-year-old was warned by employers to leave her alone but was fired after his worrying behaviour continued.

After he was sacked he flooded her with messages “some of which were nasty and abusive”.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, said: “The defendant it appears and the complainant were working together in the same establishment, which was a food processing plant of some sorts.

“They were working in the same area and that's how they actually got to know each other.

“Initially that was not a problem, however it became a problem because the defendant pretty soon after that became obsessed with the complainant.

“In fact, he was paired up with her so that she could show him the ropes, as it were.”

Mr Donoghue added: “The defendant regularly told the complainant about his life and that things were not good.

“She showed considerable empathy and sympathy for him and he would tell her, ‘You are my best friend at work and you're such an amazing person’.

“However, shortly after that, his behaviour became concerning, so that the complainant was not happy with it.

“For example, he would stare at her. He would just stand there staring at her while she was on the line working.”

The court was told that when the victim went away on holiday, he became “very annoyed” when she came back and said to her: “Why didn't you tell me you were going on holiday? I was worried about you.”

Lawrence then began to follow her whenever she went on her break and started sending her messages on email and Snapchat.

“When she was in work he would come up to her almost every couple of minutes and just be standing there and staring at her,” Mr Donoghue said.

“Some of the messages he sent her said things like, ‘You know I've loved you since day one.’

“But there were also some that were threatening containing swear words.

“When he found out she had a boyfriend he threatened to do the boyfriend in.”

Lawrence, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to stalking between July 2021 and September 2022.

He had 67 previous convictions for 110 convictions which included the harassment of a probation service worker in 2014 and a subsequent breach of a restraining order linked to that case.

William Bebb representing the defendant said: “He says he was in a bad place at the time and lapsed back into amphetamine use.”

His barrister added how Lawrence hadn’t been convicted of an offence since 2018.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “You bombarded her with messages, some of which were nasty and abusive including calling her a b****.”

Lawrence was jailed for 74 days but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a “thinking skills” programme.

The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the victim.