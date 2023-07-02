The three-day event, which is being run by the English Mixed Martial Arts Association, will be hosted at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

Hundreds of MMA competitors (aged 12 and above) from England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland will compete over the three days to be crowned the Four Nations Champions of their respective weight divisions.

The event is supported by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) with their Director of Fighter Operations, Dan Hardy, in attendance to talent scout on behalf of the PFL.

There will also be the opportunity for people to meet big names from the world of MMA and combat sports, including:

Marc Goddard;

Jack Shore;

Molly McCann;

Veronica Hardy;

Brett Johns.

There will be engaging meet and greet sessions and interview panels, offering insight into the world of professional MMA – along with the matchups during the three-day event, which is sponsored by RDX, GPNi UK, and Vortex Combat Sports Performance.

"The English Mixed Martial Arts Association is incredibly excited to bring the Four Nations Championships to South Wales,” said EMMAA executive board member Dana Wotton.

“Bringing together the best mixed martial artists from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, we have 200 competitors ready to go with youth and adult divisions stacked with talent and explosive match ups.

“We have some fantastic guests attending from the world of professional MMA including UFC stars Molly McCann and Jack Shore.

“Plus, the event is supported by PFL Europe - it's a weekend of MMA not to be missed!"

Tickets for the EMMAA Four Nations Tournament at Ebbw Vale Sports Centre are now on sale with a limited number of VIP tickets available.

A range of option are available online here: https://rb.gy/epqsi