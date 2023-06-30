The Shared Resource Service provides a number of IT services to councils and public bodies across Gwent, including CCTV cameras for Monmouthshire County Council and Torfaen Borough Council.

But Labour councillor for Dewstow, in Caldicot, Tony Eason said he was worried that the cameras aren’t being used effectively to prevent crime.

He asked how many cameras the organisation has and how they are monitored when Matt Lewis, who heads the service, attended Monmouthshire council’s Governance and Audit Committee.

Cllr Eason said: “There is concern in my area the CCTV is not reporting live incidents.”

Mr Lewis said some 60 cameras are monitored on behalf of the councils with a 24 hour rota, with one person on shift from 5pm to 8am and at weekends, with a team leader also working during the day.

In response Cllr Eason said: “Have you got enough staff to provide the service? One person and 60 cameras will need plenty of eyes.”

Mr Lewis said cameras are set to focus and zoom on “specific activity that is highlighted to the operator” and said operators also undertake tasks such as tracking people for Gwent Police.

He added it would “probably be easier” to discuss the issue “outside of a meeting”.