THE winners of the the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony in Chepstow last night.
Students on their way to schools across South Wales this morning will have an extra spring in their step and an extra reason to be proud of their school.
A packed out function room at Chepstow Racecourse was the setting for all of the hard work the education sector has put in over the past 12 months to be recognised.
For a taste of the action, see the gallery above for a selection of some of the pictures from proceedings.
There will also be a more in-depth look at all of our worthy winners in the coming days.
All pictures by Malgorzata Szydlik.
Drinks reception before the South Wales Schools and Education Awards
Argus editor Gavin Thompson introduces the South Wales Schools and Education Awards
Build-up to the South Wales Schools and Education Awards
Becky and Jarrad Griffiths
Jean, Ian, James and Beth Stanford
Lynsey Hughes and Gavin Thompson
Tom and Hannah Merriman
ACT table at South Wales Schools and Education Awards
South Wales Schools and Education Awards
Lisa Taylor and Lorraine Henry from University of South Wales
Ysgol Bryn Derw
David Harding, Kimberly Matthews, Melanie Wright and Emma Thomas
