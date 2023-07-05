Kathleen Miller at Panteg Hospital, in Torfaen, with other members of staff

Building an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992

Building work on an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in 1992

How the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport used to look. Date unknown

HRH Princess Anne opening the children's centre at Abergavennys Nevill Hall Hospital in 1992

A mobile scanning machine at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1994

Surgical staff at Nevill Hall Hospital, date unknown

The Thomas the Tank Engine food trolley visits young patients at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991

A new body scanner at Nevill Hall Hospital being viewed by then-secretary of state for Wales, Nicholas Edwards, in 1987

Nevill Hall in Abergavenny, date unknown

The maternity unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991

The kitchens at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, date unknown

St Lawrence Hospital, Chepstow, pictured in May 1984

A patient at St Lawrence Hospital in Chepstow in 1960. The hospital specialised in burns treatment and plastic surgery