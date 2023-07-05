WITH the National Health Service turning 75 today, July 5, we've been looking through our archives and found this selection of pictures from hospitals across Gwent.

South Wales Argus:

Kathleen Miller at Panteg Hospital, in Torfaen, with other members of staff

South Wales Argus: Building an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992

Building an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992

South Wales Argus: Building an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992

Building work on an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in 1992

South Wales Argus:

How the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport used to look. Date unknown

South Wales Argus: HRH Princess Anne opening the children's centre at Nevill Hall in 1992

HRH Princess Anne opening the children's centre at Abergavennys Nevill Hall Hospital in 1992

South Wales Argus: A mobile scanning machine at Nevill Hall hospital in 1994

A mobile scanning machine at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1994

South Wales Argus: Surgical staff at Nevill Hall

Surgical staff at Nevill Hall Hospital, date unknown

South Wales Argus: The Thomas the Tank food trolley visits young patients at Nevill Hall hospital in 1991

The Thomas the Tank Engine food trolley visits young patients at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991

South Wales Argus: A new body scanner at Nevill Hall being viewed by Secretary of State for Wales, Nicholas Edwards, in 1987

A new body scanner at Nevill Hall Hospital being viewed by then-secretary of state for Wales, Nicholas Edwards, in 1987

South Wales Argus: Nevill Hall, Abergavenny

Nevill Hall in Abergavenny, date unknown

South Wales Argus: The maternity unit at Nevill Hall hospital in 1991

The maternity unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991

South Wales Argus: The kitchens at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny

The kitchens at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, date unknown

South Wales Argus: St Lawrence Hospital, Chepstow - May 1984.

St Lawrence Hospital, Chepstow, pictured in May 1984

South Wales Argus: Woman seeking identity of person in photo that was taken in taken at St Lawrence Hospital in 1960.

A patient at St Lawrence Hospital in Chepstow in 1960. The hospital specialised in burns treatment and plastic surgery