WITH the National Health Service turning 75 today, July 5, we've been looking through our archives and found this selection of pictures from hospitals across Gwent.
Kathleen Miller at Panteg Hospital, in Torfaen, with other members of staff
Building an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1992
Building work on an extension to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in 1992
How the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport used to look. Date unknown
HRH Princess Anne opening the children's centre at Abergavennys Nevill Hall Hospital in 1992
A mobile scanning machine at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1994
Surgical staff at Nevill Hall Hospital, date unknown
The Thomas the Tank Engine food trolley visits young patients at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991
A new body scanner at Nevill Hall Hospital being viewed by then-secretary of state for Wales, Nicholas Edwards, in 1987
Nevill Hall in Abergavenny, date unknown
The maternity unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in 1991
The kitchens at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, date unknown
St Lawrence Hospital, Chepstow, pictured in May 1984
A patient at St Lawrence Hospital in Chepstow in 1960. The hospital specialised in burns treatment and plastic surgery
