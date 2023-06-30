The winners of the the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony in Chepstow on Wednesday night.

Students on their way to schools across South Wales this morning will have an extra spring in their step and an extra reason to be proud of their school.

Those attending Libanus Primary near Blackwood especially so, as their school was named School of the Year.

A packed out function room at Chepstow Racecourse was the setting for all of the hard work the education sector has put in over the past 12 months to be recognised.

The final award of the night was the top prize and it went to Libanus Primary - to cheers and applause from all.

Libanus Primary School is a co-educational, English-medium school on the outskirts of Blackwood.

The school says: "Children’s wellbeing is at the centre of everything we do, and we have built our community, curriculum, and opportunity for pupil voice around the needs of our children.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to improve the experiences that our children have through their learning, visits and visitors and enrichment activities."

Pupils at Libanus are, awards compere Angela Jay said: "Given ‘roots to grow and wings to fly’.

"A dedicated team of staff encourages them to flourish and reach their full potential by providing a consistent and high standard of education and support.

"Headteacher Nicola Williams ensures her team understands the vision for the school and trusts them to make the right decisions for pupils.

"This has allowed Libanus to evolve, progress and become an inclusive and positive learning environment that provides fantastic opportunities.

"There are no fewer than eight school councils, through which children are free to express their voices and bring about positive change."

It was a busy night for Libanus as, as well as the top prize (sponsored by New Directions Education), they also picked up:

Primary School of the Year – sponsored by the University of South Wales

Support Worker of the Year, Carolyn Hickling – sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council

