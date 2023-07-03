A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Pillgwenlly Primary School in April and has just published a report on its findings.

They described the school as a “vibrant, multi-cultural learning environment that gives pupils a broad range of engaging learning experiences”.

Pupils there are “polite, friendly, and caring”.

“They are eager to learn, work with others effectively and enjoy taking on leadership roles,” the inspectors said of the children. “They show a good awareness of important issues, such as equality, sustainability, and the importance of valuing others.”

Some younger pupils have skills “lower than those expected for their age” when they first join the school, but the inspectors said many children make “good progress” in developing most skills, but writing and maths could be improved.

The majority of pupils at Pillgwenlly Primary make “rapid and beneficial progress” in other areas, however, and speak “clearly and confidently” by the time they reach Year 6.

The inspectors said the children have a “friendly and caring attitude towards each other” and “respect the efforts and contributions of others”.

They are “keen to play their part in school life” and take on leadership roles in digital and creative groups.

Teachers at Pillgwenlly Primary forge “strong and warm working relationships” with the children, and give pupils “beneficial opportunities to develop their independent learning skills”.

Staff “question pupils thoughtfully to encourage communication and to help them to develop their thinking”, but the inspectors said classroom activities without adult support are “often at a low level and provide pupils with too little challenge”.

Estyn said support for pupils with additional learning needs was a “strength” of the school and there is a “clear school-wide strategy to support pupils”.

Likewise, there is “strong support” for pupils for whom English is not their first language.

The inspectors said the school was a “vibrant and diverse community and places a high priority on inclusion”, including a “pivotal role in its wider, diverse community”.

After some “significant changes to the school’s leadership in recent years”, Pillgwenlly Primary has created a “strong leadership team” and staff “work diligently in the best interest of pupils’ well-being and to develop positive relationships with the community”, the inspectors added.