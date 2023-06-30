The road will be closed in both directions between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and the Brynmawr Roundabout from 6am on Saturday, July 1, to 6pm on Sunday, July 2.

The closures are in place so maintenance and repair can be carried out the Jack Williams Bridge barrier. The bridge itself will be open, with traffic lights in place.

A statement on the Traffic Wales website says: "This work is taking place on an 8km section of the A465 road, between Brynmawr and Gilwern.

"The existing A465 was built in the 1960s and a traffic study identified the need to improve the road by making the road safer, especially around junctions and areas with poor visibility (and) improving traffic flow and making it safer to overtake."

The same section of road will be closed on the following weekends:

July 8 and 9;

July 22 and 23;

August 5 and 6.

These dates are subject to change based on factors such as the weather.