Graham Edwards, 36, from Pontypool admitted breaching a restraining order after going to the Cwmbran home of a woman’s he was prohibited from seeing and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man.

These offences were committed on June 8, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, also pleaded guilty to causing £750 worth of criminal damage to windows belonging to Bron Afon housing on May 26.

The court heard that “the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Edwards was locked up for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs.