LLOYD NESSLING, 19, of Maesglas Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving an e-bike on Maesglas Avenue whilst unfit through drugs on January 16.

He was fined £240 and must pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

JASON ROBERT MCCARTHY, 52, of Bettws Lane, Newport was banned from driving for 42 days for speeding at 84mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 10, 2022.

He must pay £842 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX JOHN SMITH, 33, of Caer Delyn, Oakdale, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Newport Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on January 10.

He must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELEANOR MORRIS, 50, of Clos Gwaith Dur, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 3.

She was fined £500 and must pay £85 costs.

JAMES JONES, 37, of Alexandra Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on April 1.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay £614 in costs and a surcharge.

ALUN SMITH, 35, of Eastgrove Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Lliswerry Road on April 27.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

GHEORGHE COVACI, 46, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A4042 at Goytre on January 8.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG ANTHONY GUEST, 36, of Clos Ysgol Kemys, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DRITAN HOXHA, 43, of St Michael Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on November 21, 2022.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN TYLER, 31, of Heath Street, Wyesham, Monmouth was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted assault by beating on June 20.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.