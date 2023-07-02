LOWRI GWYTHER, 22, of Manest Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Fochriw Road, Pontlottyn on March 30.

She must pay £620 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KADEN BROWN, 18, of Hanbury Grove, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on March 25.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ALEX YOUNIS, 20, of Winchester Close, Newport was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified on the A48 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CALLUM CASWELL, 22, of Vivian Street, Abertillery must pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Queensway, Newport on February 14.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

CORY BEECHAM, 22, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4591 on Newport Road, Pontymister on January 11.

PHILIP GEORGE BENNETT, 86, of Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent on December 10, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

MOHAMMED TAIB, 47, of Cambridge Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points and he must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ANTHONY BUTTWELL, 51, of Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mount Pleasant Road on February 6.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

BRYNMOR ALWYNE CARR, 42, of Bailey Crescent, Langstone, Newport must pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on January 12.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

DANIELLE CAVANAGH, 41, of Sarn Place, Risca must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 6, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.