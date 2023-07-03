A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MACIE JANEL DAWKINS, 23, of Railway Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on March 4.
Her driving licence was endorsed with five points.
COURTNEY ANGEL EDWARDS, 25, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Lakeside Retail Park, Nantyglo on February 4.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.
LEWIS ROSSER, 24, of Churchwood, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £256 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4245 on February 16.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
ASTON YORKE MABE, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 at Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on February 16.
His driving licence was endorsed with three points.
DANIEL MCLAUGHLIN, 34, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
MARK SHANE HEMBURY, 61, of Hilltop Green, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
RICKY HUMPHRIES, 33, of Station Road, Clydach, Abergavenny must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monmouth Road on February 13.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
CAROLINE JOY JEFFERYS, 45, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.
CHRISTOPHER JAMES PARKER, 56, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
TEOFIL RISTA, 23, of Howe Circle, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on The Arcade, Cwmbran on March 23.
His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.
JAMIE SOPER, 35, of Millennium Walk, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bettws Lane, Bettws on February 17.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
IRINEL-ANDREI SOLOMON, 20, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lower Dock Street on February 7.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
