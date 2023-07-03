Mark Holmes, 38, from Newport was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration following a trial in May.

The offences were committed in the summer of 2021, jurors were told.

The judge, Mark Cotter KC, said the defendant could be handed a life sentence because he has a historical conviction for rape.

Holmes, of Hampden Road, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday but was not produced from prison due to “an administrative error”.

The defendant is now due to be sentenced on Friday, August 4.

Owen Williams, prosecuting, said he would be a reading a victim impact statement on behalf of the complainant.