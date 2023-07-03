A MAN faces a life sentence after he was found guilty of two sex attacks on a woman.
Mark Holmes, 38, from Newport was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration following a trial in May.
The offences were committed in the summer of 2021, jurors were told.
The judge, Mark Cotter KC, said the defendant could be handed a life sentence because he has a historical conviction for rape.
Holmes, of Hampden Road, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday but was not produced from prison due to “an administrative error”.
The defendant is now due to be sentenced on Friday, August 4.
Owen Williams, prosecuting, said he would be a reading a victim impact statement on behalf of the complainant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article