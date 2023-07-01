A MAN is to stand trial after he denied assaulting his former next-door neighbour.

Christopher Reed, 56, from Blaina pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Jeffrey Morris.

The prosecution claims the alleged offence occurred on February 5, 2022.

The defendant’s trial is due to take place on December 18.

Reed, of Glan Ebbw, was granted conditional bail after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court.