Well, you don't have to fly all the way to the US to sit in a circular room - this Monmouthshire property delivers the goods (for anybody with a few million pounds for a property).

St. Arvans Court is a seven-bedroom mansion near the Wye Valley, which is being marketed by Moon & Co Chepstow and is listed on Rightmove.

It’s rich in history – the original part is believed to be Jacobean with a “substantial” Georgian addition to the front and upgrades over the years. Here we take a brief look around...

The sitting room – accessed through the “impressive” entrance hall – is “noteworthy” for its circular shape bringing some quirkiness to the home – yet in an elegant way.

The dining room is also somewhat unique, as it’s semi-circular, and boasts large alcoves (including a bespoke dresser) along with a revolving waiter leading from the kitchen area.

The kitchen has recently been upgraded and includes an “extensive range” of storage units with integrated appliances, plus a large island, granite work surfacing, and an oil-fired Aga.

The ground floor also includes (along with porches and hallways) a cloakroom with toilet, utility room, office, and a gym with a sauna.

An ”attractive” Georgian staircase leads to the rear first floor which houses a drawing room with access to a balcony overlooking the back garden.

This floor also includes the principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, a guest en-suite bedroom, and a “large” guest bedroom.

To the rear second floor is a suite of rooms currently used as a guest apartment with its own separate access. This suite includes a kitchen, sitting room, rear hallway with two bedrooms and bathroom.

To the front second floor are two more guest bedrooms with their own bathroom.

There are also “substantial” cellars underneath the main house which have access to the garden.

This house has around one acre of “attractive mature” grounds which includes a private driveway.

The garden is laid “extensively” to lawn and is “substantially walled” for privacy.

There is also a “pleasant” courtyard seating area leading from the kitchen, plus a small secret side garden.

The full listing and details are available here: https://rb.gy/we5l1