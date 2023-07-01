The Old House 1147, located in Llangynwyd just two miles out of Maesteg, was named the Wales Pub and Bar of the Year at the awards night on Wednesday, June 28.

The award means the popular establishment is also among one of the best pubs and bars in the entire UK.

The Old House 1147 in Maesteg, #MidGlamorgan, has won the Wales Pub & Bar of the Year! While some venues use ideal locations as an excuse for complacency, the owners and team at this pub ensure that every visitor experiences a flawless service. A huge well done! #PubandBarAwards pic.twitter.com/lvnuiafWkz — Pub & Bar Magazine (@PubandBarMag) June 28, 2023

The Grade II-listed establishment was one of eight shortlisted for the best pub and bar in Wales award category.

Pubs and bars shortlisted for the best in Wales award

The nine venues shortlisted for the Wales Pub and Bar of the Year award were:

Britannia Inn, West Glamorgan;

The Clytha Arms, Gwent;

The Fairy Falls Hotel, Gwynedd;

The Heathcock, South Glamorgan;

The Old Black Lion, Powys;

The Old House 1147, Mid Glamorgan;

Three Eagles, Clwyd;

White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery, Dyfed.

The Old House 1147 among the best pubs and bars in the UK

The National Pub and Bar Awards were held in London on Wednesday night (June 28) and recognised the best establishments in the country.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector.

"With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times.

"Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars."

The Old House 1147 said they were "delighted" to be named not just the best in Wales, but also to be recognised among the best in the UK.

On Instagram, The Old House 1147 said: "Last night, at The National Pub & Bar Awards ceremony in London, we were delighted to not only be recognised as one of the best pubs in Britain, we were also awarded BEST PUB IN WALES!

"We are immensely proud of our entire team, their hard work, and their unwavering commitment to The Old House 1147. THANK YOU!"

The Old House 1147 reviews from Tripadvisor

The Old House 1147 has 4.5 stars from 483 reviews on Tripadvisor and is rated number one from 28 restaurants in Maesteg.

One Tripadvisor review reads: "Worth seeking out. Off the beaten track, almost a hidden gem. But what a fantastic location and outlook.

"Went for lunch. Good variety of local food available. Service was excellent and attentive.

"This is a top quality venue and well worth seeking out and travelling to. Will return."

Another person said: "Don't walk, run. My friends and I visited the old house on Saturday night. The service was excellent and the food was out of this world.

"There was 12 of us eating different choices from the menu and every thing came out at the same time and there were no complaints.

"If you get the opportunity, then stay the night as it was a lovely experience and a beautiful view to wake up to."