WE CHOSE 'strong' as the theme for our camera club this week.
And as you can see they have come up trumps once again.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A strong colour shining through on this beautiful blossom tree in Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
Viaduct at Hengoed - standing since 1854. Picture: Granville Joxies
The Newport City Footbridge must be strong to support all these people on it, awaiting the arrival of the Red Arrows on Armed Forces Day in the city. Picture: Paul Joy
The Knife Angel sculpture gave a strong message when it was in Newport. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie
Chepstow Castle in a strongly defended location. Picture: Chris Bartley
Photographer Jason Jones said: "It takes strength to be yourself." Take at Abergavenny Pride 2023
A strong stare in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
These strong creatures can carry up to 20 times their own body weight. Picture: Christina Dickson
This strong beast was seen in Mathern, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here