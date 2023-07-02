WE CHOSE 'strong' as the theme for our camera club this week.

And as you can see they have come up trumps once again.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Pink: A strong colour shining through on this beautiful blossom tree in Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

A strong colour shining through on this beautiful blossom tree in Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

South Wales Argus: Strong: Standing since 1854. Viaduct at Hengoed. Picture: Granville Joxies

Viaduct at Hengoed - standing since 1854. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Crowd: The Newport City Footbridge must be Strong to support all these people on it, awaiting the arrival of the Red Arrows on Armed Forces Day in the city. Picture: Paul Joy

The Newport City Footbridge must be strong to support all these people on it, awaiting the arrival of the Red Arrows on Armed Forces Day in the city. Picture: Paul Joy

South Wales Argus: Sculpture: This gave a strong message when it was in Newport. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

The Knife Angel sculpture gave a strong message when it was in Newport. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

South Wales Argus: Building: Chepstow Castle in a strongly defended location. Picture: Chris Bartley

Chepstow Castle in a strongly defended location. Picture: Chris Bartley

South Wales Argus: Pride: Photographer Jason Jones said: "It takes strength to be yourself." Take at Abergavenny Pride 2023

Photographer Jason Jones said: "It takes strength to be yourself." Take at Abergavenny Pride 2023

South Wales Argus: Sheep: A strong stare in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A strong stare in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Ant: These strong creatures can carry up to 20 times their own bodyweight. Picture: Christina Dickson

These strong creatures can carry up to 20 times their own body weight. Picture: Christina Dickson

South Wales Argus: Horse: This strong beast was seen in Mathern, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes

This strong beast was seen in Mathern, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes