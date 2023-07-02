And as you can see they have come up trumps once again.

A strong colour shining through on this beautiful blossom tree in Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Viaduct at Hengoed - standing since 1854. Picture: Granville Joxies

The Newport City Footbridge must be strong to support all these people on it, awaiting the arrival of the Red Arrows on Armed Forces Day in the city. Picture: Paul Joy

The Knife Angel sculpture gave a strong message when it was in Newport. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Chepstow Castle in a strongly defended location. Picture: Chris Bartley

Photographer Jason Jones said: "It takes strength to be yourself." Take at Abergavenny Pride 2023

A strong stare in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

These strong creatures can carry up to 20 times their own body weight. Picture: Christina Dickson

This strong beast was seen in Mathern, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes