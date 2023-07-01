Tredegar-born Bevan, the MP for Ebbw Vale, founded the National Health Service on July 5, 1948, in an ambition was to create a service that everybody could access for free during the post second world war era.

The large mural created by Paul Sheppard is painted on the exterior of the Gwent Shopping Centre, in Tredegar, and depicts Bevan as Minister for Health announcing that he would ‘Tredegarise’ the UK.

Bevan himself said: “All I am doing is extending to the entire population of Britain the benefits we had in Tredegar for a generation or more. We are going to ‘Tredegar-ise’ you.”

The quote refers to The Tredegar Workmen’s Medical Aid Society, his local benevolent society that was regarded as one of the best examples in the country.

Bevan was inspired by Workmen’s Medical Aid Society to create the NHS (Image: Google)

Bevan was inspired by Tredegar Workmen's Medical Aid Society to create the NHS, which is now a heritage centre. Image: Google

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Place & Regeneration and Economic Development said: “The Tredegar Workmen’s Medical Aid Society as his blueprint for the NHS.

"Its introduction may not have changed things greatly for Tredegar residents, but it made a massive difference to millions with no access to healthcare such as rural areas.

“The artist has delivered an incredible modern interpretation of Nye that has been has already become a favourite artwork for locals.

“I would like to thank TSS scaffolding for donating the scaffolding to enable the artist to create the mural.”

Now 75-years later the NHS remains the most treasured service in the country, the mural in Tredegar is the first of a series of artworks to celebrate the service.

Aneurin Bevan and the Mural celebrating 75 years of the NHS in Tredegar (Image: National Portrait Gallery London and Walls By Paul)

Aneurin Bevan and the mural featuring his famous quote. Image: National Portrait Gallery London and Walls by Paul.

Mr Sheppard was commissioned by Blaenau Gwent County Council to create the mural and is delighted with the outcome.

He added: "I am a socialist at heart, so it was amazing to be invited to paint one of my heroes in his birthplace.

“The quote locates this area as the Home of the NHS and the background colour scheme is based on NHS colours that act as a contrast to the skin tones.

"I would hope that if he were to see the mural in his birthplace he would approve of how I have depicted him and the choice of quote."

The artist reveals that he has plans to paint more similar murals across Blaenau Gwent.

“I will be completing a series of murals across Blaenau Gwent and look forward to meeting locals in Abertillery next.”