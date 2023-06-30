HUNDREDS of UK bank branches will shut for good this year, with Barclays, Lloyds, Halifax and HSBC all among the major banks closing sites across the country.

Among them is Blackwood's branch of HSBC, which will close on Tuesday, July 25.

Thousands of customers will be left without access to an in-person branch, as Natwest, RBS and Bank of Scotland also close branches.

All of them have cited the increase in people banking online rather than in person as a reason for the closures, with 266 planned for closure across the UK.

These are the closing dates and locations for every bank branch currently scheduled for closure in July.

HSBC, Natwest, Lloyds, Barclays, Halifax and Santander are all among major banks that are shutting branches

Barclays

  • Chipping Norton - July 6
  • Kingswood - July 6
  • Sudbury - July 6
  • Llangollen (Wales) - July 7
  • Canvey Island - July 7
  • Alnwick - July 7
  • Knightsbridge, London - July 7
  • Wombourne - July 12
  • Bentham - July 12
  • Hayes - July 13
  • South Harrow - July 14
  • Yarm - July 14
  • Seahouses - July 14
  • Oswestry - July 14
  • Brixton Road, London - July 19
  • Fleet - July 19
  • Oadby - July 20
  • Sheffield - July 21
  • Lisburn - July 21
  • Washington - July 21
  • East Grinstead - July 21
  • Barnsley - July 26
  • Heathfield - July 26
  • Kingsland High Street, London - July 28
  • Portadown - July 28
  • Market Harborough - July 28

HSBC

  • Portishead - July 4
  • Leatherhead - July 4
  • Palmers Green - July 4
  • Coalville - July 4
  • Droitwich - July 4
  • Long Eaton - July 11
  • Southampton - July 11
  • Port Talbot - July 11
  • Kingswinford - July 11
  • Wetherby - July 11
  • Brombrough - July 18
  • Horsforth - July 18
  • Gosforth - July 18
  • Bognor Regis - July 18
  • Marlow - July 18
  • Harpenden - July 18
  • Christchurch - July 25
  • Seaford - July 25
  • Tonbridge - July 25
  • Blackwood - July 25
  • Norwich - July 25

Natwest

  • Bristol - July 4
  • Croydon - July 4
  • Deal - July 5
  • Dean Street, London - July 5
  • Romford - July 6
  • Heald Green - July 11
  • Hull - July 11
  • Isleworth - July 12
  • Knowle - July 12
  • Aldersgate Street, London - July 13
  • New Malden - July 13
  • Cardiff - July 18
  • Croydon - July 19
  • Street - July 19
  • Aldridge - July 20
  • Whitley Bay - July 20
  • Dorking - July 25
  • March - July 25
  • Peterborough - July 26
  • Tamworth - July 27

Lloyds

  • Benton - July 17
  • Peterborough - July 17
  • Fulwell - July 20
  • Chapeltown - July 24
  • Holloway Road, London - July 25
  • Carlton - July 26
  • Cambridge - July 31
  • Shepton Mallet - July 31

Bank of Scotland

  • Bearsden - July 25
  • Edinburgh - July 26
  • Pollokshields - July 27

Halifax

  • Catford - July 18
  • Bristol - July 19

RBS

  • Tranent - July 27