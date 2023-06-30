Aspartame will be declared a potential cancer risk in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) reclassification, insiders have claimed.

The ruling, from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), will come into effect next month, but does not take into account how much a person can safely consumer.

However, another branch of the WHO has ruled since 1981 that an adult weighing 60kg would need to drink between 12 and 36 cans a day to become at risk.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener which was first developed in the 1960’s.

As well as being used in Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Pepsi Max, Aspartame is also listed as an ingredient in Fanta, Lucozade and Dr Pepper (Image: PA)

It is roughly 200 times sweeter than sugar and is used in a wide variety of “diet” and “sugar-free” products.

As well as being used in Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Pepsi Max, it is also listed as an ingredient in Fanta, Lucozade and Dr Pepper.

Navid Sole, an expert pharmacist, has explained what the change will mean for you, and whether you should be concerned about the change in classification of Aspartame.

What is aspartame and why is it dangerous?





“Aspartame is a non-saccharide artificial sweetener and is dangerous because aspartame is metabolised in the body to different metabolites including methanol, aspartic acid and phenylalanine which can result in headaches, convulsions and potentially depression.”

Should I be concerned about consuming aspartame?





“Aspartame is found in chewing gums, fizzy drinks and food we consume such as ready meals and cakes.

“I believe it’s more to do with the amount of aspartame a person consumes. As we always say ‘too much of something is never good’.

“The benefits of having some levels of aspartame is that it benefits calorie-conscious consumers, does not promote tooth decay and it enhances and extends flavours.”

What would the WHO ruling mean?





“Depending on the severity, they may put a warning sign on products containing aspartame that this may cause cancer, however, this may be difficult also.

“According to a recent search, almost 6,000 products of food and drink we consume contain aspartame and having many warning signs on food packaging may cause harm to the public as they would be wary of consuming any food.

Can you safely consume products that are considered to be ‘possibly’ or ‘probably’ carcinogenic?





“It depends how often you use that product. Over-use of a product that can potentially be carcinogenic will mean you are increasing the risk of cancer.

“Cosmetic products are known to potentially be carcinogenic yet are used by people worldwide and seems to be safe - yet too much can potentially mean higher risks of cancer.

“However, it’s worth stating that some people may be more vulnerable and have a higher risk towards cancer than others due to genetics, pre-existing medical conditions or being immunosuppressant thus meaning their body may respond differently.”

Should the public be worried about this new finding?





“I believe the public should not panic but this is a good sign of raising awareness so the public are aware of what they are consuming and to what extent they can consume the product.”