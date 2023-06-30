It comes as there were local reports of a large police presence in the Aberthaw Road and Aberthaw Circle area of Newport yesterday, June 29, including detectives going door-to-door.

Police have now confirmed two men aged 44 and 45 have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman, 26.

The remain in custody and the woman is safe.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of suspicious activity in Aberthaw Circle, Newport, on Thursday, June 29, at around 12.25pm.

“Officers attended and a 44-year-old man from the Abergavenny area and a 45-year-old man from the Pontypool area have since been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

“The victim, a 26-year-old woman, is safe.”

Where the alleged kidnapping took place

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the East side of Newport between Somerton and Bishpool, with officers going door-to-door along Aberthaw Road.

The incident allegedly took place in the area in red box (Image: Google Maps)

Detectives went door-to-door at Aberthaw Road and Aberthaw Circle (Image: Google Maps)

'Do not be alarmed', Detective Superintendent

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie reassured the public not to be alarmed.

"It is possible you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of our investigation, so please do not be alarmed,” said Detective Superintendent Wilkie.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and ask that anyone with any information, or anyone in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage calls us on 101 quoting log 2300215788, or DM us on Facebook or Twitter."