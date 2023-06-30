Gwent Police have confirmed that a shoplifter has this morning been "formally dealt with" by officers.

Officers had been conducting proactive anti-social behaviour (ASB) patrols of Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

Gwent Police worked with security and retailers, using 'storenet' to quickly identify and locate the offender.

"Due to increased levels of ASB happening in Cwmbran Town Centre, CSO429 and CSO494 have been patrolling the area," Gwent Police said.

"Multiple members of the public spoken to who raised concerns regarding this nature and reassurance was given."