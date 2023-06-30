South Wales Police seized more than £2 million worth of crack cocaine and heroin from Essac Ali.

Police had to make a daring three-car box manoeuvre around Ali to try stop him escaping from arrest.

Ali, of Cardiff, will now spend more than eight years in prison after police seized a massive 17kg of heroin and 4kg of crack cocaine, along with £10,000 of cash.

Ali had links to Cardiff and Barry as he attempted to flood South Wales with class A drugs.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Ali, has been jailed for eight and a half years after he was found in possession of up to £2.2 million worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

“Ali, 35, was arrested in Cardiff on March 8 after he was forced to stop his car by a three-car box manoeuvre when he tried to escape.

“Searches carried out to an address in Cathedral Road and Cowbridge Road East that he was linked to led to the discoveries, some of which was concealed above a suspended ceiling, and £37,320 cash hidden underneath a bed at an address in Barry.

“A total of 17kg of heroin and 4kg of crack cocaine was discovered along with £10,000 in cash.

“The wholesale value of the drugs was calculated between £300,000 and £438,000, but had a street value of up to £2.28 million.”

Ali pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Drug dealer Essac Ali, behind bars (Image: South Wales Police)

Detective Constable Joe Lewis confirmed it was a huge seizure.

“The seizure of 17kgs of heroin is probably one of the largest seizures by South Wales Police at force level,” said Detective Constable Lewis.

"The way these drugs were packaged along with the items seized highlighted this was part of a larger operation for dealing.

"Ultimately this was a vast seizure that would have been packaged into smaller deal sizes and dealt to a very large customer base.”