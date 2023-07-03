Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Ada May Niblett was born at 37 weeks on June 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. She is the first child of Matthew and Alice Niblett, of Griffithstown. She is the first granddaughter for grandparents Angela and Andrew Kembrey and second granddaughter to Nikki and Delwyn Niblett, who welcomed their first granddaughter Ophelia on Friday, June 9.

Hera Lucy Péjou Nicholls was born on June 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Maddie and Warren Nicholls, of Caerleon, and her big sister is Ifé, aged two and a half.

Rainbow baby Nevaeh Elizabeth Ann Powell was born on May 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Amy Hagland and Jed Powell, of Abertillery.