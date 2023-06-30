Liam Brabham, 28, was made the subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 28.

The order states:

He must not enter Bettws Shopping Centre;

He must leave any retail premises in the city of Newport if requested to by a member of staff.

PC Michael Hiscox, crime and disorder reduction officer from the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said: “Brabham’s persistent anti-social behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the local community. We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in Newport.

“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals such as Brabham.

“We are committed to making Newport a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that."

Anyone who sees Brabham breaching this order should call 101, or contact Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.