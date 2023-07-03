The winners of the the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony in Chepstow on Wednesday night.

A packed out function room at Chepstow Racecourse was the setting for all of the hard work the education sector has put in over the past 12 months to be recognised.

Possibly the biggest cheer of the night went up from those in attendance as the winning name was read out for the award of Headteacher of the Year.

It was Richard Drew of Ysgol Bryn Derw in Newport.

Richard Drew and Huw Williams. Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik

Mr Drew is the headteacher of Ysgol Bryn Derw, Gwent’s only specialist school for children living with autism.

Staff there describe him as “truly an inspiration for all that work alongside him, and indeed to the pupils and families he supports.”

Estyn agrees, saying “the inspirational leadership and collaborative approach of the head teacher has enabled staff, pupils, parents and governors to be part of a highly successful school.”

He was appointed in 2017, the year the school opened, and was responsible for developing its mission and vision.

He wants pupils to reach their full potential and have the best educational experience.

Ysgol Bryn Derw. Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik

After the ceremony, Mr Drew said he was "shocked, delighted and overwhelmed to have won Headteacher of the Year at the Schools Awards".

"This belongs to everyone at Ysgol Bryn Derw," he said.

"All the staff, pupils, families and governors, and to my amazing family at home who support and inspire me.

"The Ysgol Bryn Derw community put faith in me in 2017 to lead the opening of a new school in Newport.

"Six years later, for my colleagues to give me such a heartfelt nomination, and then to win this award is a very special moment for me and for the school."

