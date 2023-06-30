South Wales Police investigating serious disorder which happened in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday, May 22, have confirmed they have made further arrests.

The disorder followed a fatal crash in Snowden Road, Ely, which claimed the lives of best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.

Best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16 were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely on Monday May 22.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and everyone affected by this terrible incident. The families continue to be supported by family liaison officers."

Six more arrests made after Ely riots

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of riot. They are:

A 16-year-old boy;

A 20-year-old man;

A 25-year-old man;

A 35-year-old man;

A 35-year-old woman;

A 37-year-old woman.

This brings the total number of arrests to 27.

Detective chief superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“As part of the investigation so far, 432 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and to members of the public who have provided more than 70 responses using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).”

South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.

"We will continue to provide them with the information we have, and they will continue to undertake an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic collision," a spokesperson said.

