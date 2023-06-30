The fully let property in the Eastern Valley UNESCO World Heritage town of Blaenavon, which is gaining a reputation as a property hotspot, was sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The building, listed with a guide price of £190,000-plus, sold for £209,000 after 11 bids from four bidders.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "We've had loads of interest in properties in Blaenavon over recent months with a number of these often quirky and of architectural interest being sold at one our auctions. It's become quite a property hot spot.

"This very interesting former library building on Lion Street in the centre of the town is another one of these one-off type buildings. The imposing property has been expertly refurbished to a very high standard.

"The fully-tenanted commercial building has two long-term tenants so proved to be of great interest among investors.

"The property is currently let to the two tenants on 10-year leases with a combined annual rental income of £33,000, (£27,000 and £6,000) so based on the guide price of £190,000 this provides a rental yield of 17 per cent.

"The building, with sweeping views from some rooms over the surrounding valleys countryside, comprises of a three stories with approximately 4,500 sq ft of office space. We have been informed there was a substantial refurbishment of the premises in 2001.

"This property holds a prominent position on the intersection of Lion Street and High Street. The current entrance to the building is via Lion Street public car park which offers free parking to the public.

"Ideal for commuters and clients, the former library is adjacent to Lion Street Bus Station.

"It is just a short drive to the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, which provides links to Hereford, Abergavenny, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, Rhymney and Merthyr Tydfil.

"Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, London and Bristol can also be accessed via the M4 which is about a 30 minute drive from the property."

The former library is within walking distance of tourist attractions such as Blaenavon Ironworks, The Heritage Railway, World Heritage Centre and The Big Pit. Additionally, Blaenafon Cheddar Co, which matures its cheeses in the former pit, is located on Broad Street which attracts hordes of tourists to the area.

The former library was one of almost 80 properties offered at the Paul Fosh Auctions online June sale.