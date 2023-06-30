That is what is being warned by some locals ahead of the first concert tonight.

The roadworks in question are on the A48 at Crick.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction for Shirenewton.

This road is one of the main routes into Chepstow, especially so when the M48 is busy as is expected this weekend.

Many concert-goers will have been looking to use the A48 as an alternative to the motorway.

However, one resident, Matt Stait said that he expects traffic to be "pretty challenging" later today.

Other locals say they do not understand why the roadworks could not have been postponed for the weekend, due to the heavy traffic which is expected.

The first in a series of high profile concerts at Chepstow Racecourse is taking place today.

Lionel Richie is the first headliner of the weekend.

Lewis Capaldi was due to play tomorrow night, but has cancelled after the singer cut short his Glastonbury set at the weekend after struggling with vocal problems.

George Ezra is headlining on Sunday.

Monmouthshire County Council were contacted for comment.