Smokd, next door to TGI Fridays in Friars Walk, opened on August 4, 2021 - but closed without warning earlier this week.

A notice in the venue's window says: "This business is now closed."

One worker from the restaurant told the Argus employees were given no prior warning of the closure.

“I have been working there at the restaurant since it opened, and we have been left in the lurch without even a few weeks’ notice," they said.

“They told us to leave and take our things as they closed the doors, and we were stood outside crying as we didn’t know what to do.”

They also claimed they had not been paid their full wages, leaving them to borrow money to pay for rent and bills.

“I can’t even tell you how difficult this is," they said. "I’m personally broken, and I just want people to know that this should not happen to anyone again.”

The reason for the restaurant’s sudden closure has not been revealed.

The owners were contacted for further comment.