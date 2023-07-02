Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.

We were handed two extra bank holidays in 2022 in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

One to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee where the nation came to together to celebrate her 70-year reign and a second as the world mourned following her death on September 6 and the UK paid tribute with a state funeral 10 days later.

We have already enjoyed a bumper bank holiday year in 2023.

As well as the normal bank holiday days to mark New Year, Easter and the traditional early and late May bank holidays, the UK had a bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

These are the 2023 bank holiday dates we still have to look forward to:

August 7 – Summer bank holiday, Scotland only

August 28 – Summer bank holiday, England and Wales only

November 30 – St Andrew’s Day, Scotland only

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day

If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.