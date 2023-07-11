That is according to her father, who says he is frustrated with the "ridiculous" lack of action from Gwent Police.

Darren Jamieson's daughter Miley lives with her mother in Royal Oak Drive in Newport.

She had been using an e-scooter to travel to and from her work at Amazon, where she does night shifts.

However, as she decided this was not safe, she saved up to buy a motorbike.

"She picked up the brand new Honda PCX 125 on Monday (June 26)," Mr Jamieson explained.

"I was the guarantor as she was 19."

However, by 9pm that night, the bike had been stolen from the front garden of Miley's house.

"What’s more," Mr Jamieson said, "she had left her passport, bank cards, driving license and even her shoes in the bike."

He said that Gwent Police were called then and there, but that they "did not turn up that night".

"We put out an appeal on social media and lots of people got in touch to say they had seen the bike," he said.

"We even saw it being driven in Somerton, but the person riding it rode off doing wheelies before he could be stopped."

Mr Jamieson explained that the family had had "roughly 30-40 messages about sightings", mostly in the Somerton area of Newport.

They have also been sent pictures of the bike being ridden by the suspected thief.

"I have given Gwent Police all of this information. It took ages to get through to someone," he said.

"It’s ridiculous. They suggested contacting them through social media, but whenever I do, they reply 'what is this for?'"

Mr Jamieson has put a £250 reward (since increased to £300) up for information leading to a conviction.

However, he says he already knows who the bike thief is.

"We know the name of the kid who has the bike and where he’s keeping it," he said.

"He’s a known bike thief. I reported this to the police."

He said that his daughter has been going around by herself looking for it.

This resulted in her going to the house where the family believe it is being kept.

"Someone came out of the house wearing a balaclava and threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave," Mr Jamieson said. "He then started to count down.

"I posted about this on social media and the man who threatened my daughter phoned me back.

"He said 'I’m not a bike thief, I’m a drug dealer'. However, he said he could get the bike back."

Mr Jamieson said that he had told Gwent Police about the threat to kill - on top of the other offences - but he was told that "my daughter would have to call them herself".

"She has no confidence that they will do anything," he said.

"They (the people who stole the bike and are holding it) don’t give a sh*t.

"They’ve had the bike longer than she has."

Since speaking with the Argus, Mr Jamieson has confirmed that the bike has been found after having been abandoned in a field near Newport.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We were called regarding a theft of a moped in Royal Oak Drive, Newport at around 9.50pm on Monday, June 26.

"The moped was parked outside an address and was reportedly taken between 8.30pm and 9.45pm.

"Officers carried out enquiries to locate the moped. The moped recovered by the owner after finding it discarded in a field in Newport several days later."